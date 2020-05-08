By Bombay Ladi-Okunniga.

As Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) restored Electricity light back to Ode Aye in Ondo State after 8 years in perpetual darkness, the man with the milk of human kindness, Sir Sehinde Fadeni has distributed over 30 units of Pre Paid Meters to Churches under Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN ), Ode Aye Chapter.

Sir Sehinde Fadeni, a multi Billionaire whose type only comes in a generation has been devoting his time and resources to help the needy and also to the development of Ode Aye, his home town.

The Philanthropist’s ongoing leading role both in business and humanitarian activities is due to the will of God and his purity of heart.

His untiring passion for continuous transformation of his community is legendary and he is equally constitent in the collective good of all citizens.

An indigen of the town, Hon ( Chief ) Tayo Eniku commended Sir Fadeni for his Laudable intervention which is beneficial not only to the churches but also the entire Aye community.

“If what Sir Sehinde Fadeni is doing, has taught us any fundamental lesson, it is that those of us in privilege positions should effect positive change deliberately and urgently within and outside our communities” , Eniku said.

Continued, Chief Eniku who is a high ranked chief in Ode Aye said, “on behalf of the good people of Ode Aye, I express my sincere gratitude to Sir Sehinde Fadeni for expeditiously providing these Pre Paid Meters to our Churches and also my gratitude to him for his constant devotion, insight and service both to Ode Aye community and humanity as a whole” .

It would be recalled that, Sir Sehinde Fadeni built and donated a #150million Cathedral to Wesley Methodist Church, Ode Aye two years ago.