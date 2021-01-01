The Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede has called on Nigerians to seek the face of God in prayers this New Year.

The monarch in his new year message through by his Chief Press Secretary, Ayodeji Owolabi, said the current situation in the country requires God’s intervention, as the country is currently facing series of challenges ranging from insecurity, unemployment and ethnic consciousness.

He said as a nation, we should not allow ethnic interest to override national interest, on the basis of religion or whatever, rather, we should adopt factors that would help us build a strong and united Nigeria.

While reiterating the roles of Traditional rulers towards national development, Oba Agbede called on the leadership of the National Council of Traditional Rulers in Nigeria, NCTRN, to see the need to call for urgent National Conference of All Traditional Rulers in Nigeria in their respective zones and region to help find lasting solutions to problems associated with banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in their various communities, because the traditional institutions are closer to people at the grassroots.

Oba Agbede who is optimistic that Nigeria as a nation will be great again despite these challenges, said there is need for continued patience, support and commitment of the citizens towards growing the economy and adherence to civic responsibilities.

As we look forward on to the prospects of the New Year, the monarch urged every citizen to be wary of the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 Pandemic which is now ravaging the nations of the world. He reiterated the need for everyone to stay safe by adhering to the preventive measures as given by the stakeholders in health sectors.

Oba Agbede therefore urged everyone to embrace the new year with enthusiasm, commitment and positive drive towards the development of our country.