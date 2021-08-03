100 Women Lobby Group on Friday, July 30th, 2021 joined other women across Nigeria in the ongoing #SecureOurLivesCampaign# to draw government’s attention to rising cases of insecurity just as they lend their voices to the need for a more secured space for women most especially to thrive.

At the event which had women drawn from all walks of life, held at 100Women Lobby Group Office in Akure, the Group’s Coordinator, Mrs. Dupe Adetula said it had become imperative to sensitize women on their right and mobilize them to speak up in the face of violence saying women most especially are mostly the affected class in the face of rising insecurity.

Mrs. Adetula who said government must be made to account for crimes against humanity further stressed the need for women to brace up and demand a safe home, environment and schools for their children.

Many of the participants who shared from personal experiences identified Herdsmen invasion, armed robbery, kidnapping, rape among others as some of the challenges that has impacted on rising insecurity.

One of the participant, Mrs. Imoh Eunice recounted the brutal murder of ace broadcaster, Bunmi Afuye in Ondo State saying it was unfortunate that the young man was wasted in broad daylight as a result of government’s failure to address spate of armed robbery operation which points to the fact that lives are no longer safe.

Also speaking, Rev. Mrs. Ologun who said her family had to relocate from the north to the south, cautioned that some bandits have infiltrated all nooks and crannies of the state while doing menial job in communities and that the people must be security conscious at all times.

Another respondent, Mrs Rebeca Felix while also sharing stories of kidnap and ritual related offences, cautioned landlords to know their tenants very well so they don’t fall victim to crimes now being perpetuated.

Mrs. Folake Esan while also addressing the women stressed the need for mothers not to carelessly leave their daughters in the hands of neighbours saying it was quite unfortunate that many women have shown by their characters that they are not mothers.

Adding her voice to the campaign, Mrs. Tinu Olowofela urged mothers to desist from sending their kids to hawk as they may unnecessarily expose the children to danger.

In her own contribution, Mrs. Olayinka Alabi Oladapo said perpetrators of these heinous crimes are usually close relatives and as such, parents most especially must be conscious of those they keep around them.

In the final submission, mothers were encouraged to have a cordial relationship with their daughters so that they can confide in them just as young ladies were charged not to get carried away by affluence publicly displayed to woo them saying many have lost their lives in the process.

The need for government to be alive to its duty by seriously committing to addressing issues of insecurity in the land and as well enforce the constitution to serve as deterrent to others were among other recommendations made.

The women later went on a peaceful procession with #SECUREOURLIVES CAMPAIGN# placards with different inscriptions calling for a safe home, safe environment and safe school for the children.

In a chat with newsmen, Dr. Mrs. Fausat Aragbaiye expressed optimism that participants at the programme will take the message home and step it down to those in their community towards attaining a safe Nigeria.

Also speaking, Lady Lydia Olafunmiloye said the programme is timely as more women now knows the reason they must speak out to expose the ills in the society just as she underscored the need for a safe Nigeria.