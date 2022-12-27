Home Women & Child Development Second Niger Bridge, One of Buhari’s Excellent Legacies, Ondo First Lady Proclaims
Second Niger Bridge, One of Buhari’s Excellent Legacies, Ondo First Lady Proclaims

by ondoevents
by ondoevents

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has been rated highly by the First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

The Governor’s wife, on Tuesday, lauded the President for successfully completing the the 1.6 kilometers second Nigeria Bridge, which, in her words, has brought a huge relief to the usual gridlock between Asaba and Onitsha.

En route Imo State on yuletide trip, Mrs Akeredolu, in a personal statement titled ‘Christmas Travelogue by Arabinrin a.k.a Ada Owere1, said, “no more bottle neck going to Owerri.”

The statement reads: “As you know I must spend part of my Christmas holidays in my father’s house at Emeabiam, my small London *smiles*. Just drove past the new Niger bridge. The bridge fine o. Drove “fiam” and in a twinkle of an eye landed at Obosi junction and connected Owerri road.

Second Niger Bridge

“My people, my people, Chai! No more Onitsha bottle neck going to Owerri. What a reliiiiief after years of “sufaness” (suffering) on that road! As we tick Bubu’s score card on performance, this bridge na Excellent score for Bubu!”

The bridge, alternative route from Delta State to Anambra State, was officially opened by the Federal Government for vehicular use on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Story by Debo Akinbami

