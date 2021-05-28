Press Statement

The All Progressives Congress in Ondo State celebrates the dismissal of Mrs. Jumoke Anifowose’s case by the highest judicial gamut in the land. The petition was against the party’s process that led to the emergence of its governorship candidate, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, in the last election in the State.

As if paid to deflate and extinguish the popularity flames of the party in the Sunshine State, madam Jumoke Anifowose disregarded every voice of reasoning, urging her to jettison the pernicious political move, especially after she lost at both the High Court and the Appeal.

The highly respected and painstaking Supreme Court justices have finally nailed the vexatious and baseless argument that was orchestrated to promote chances of opposition parties in Ondo State.

The party laments that Mrs. Jumoke-Anifowose has always maintained a character of arranging personal interest before the party she professes to cherish. She has thus far exhibited actions that make many doubt if she is a deep-rooted Progressive.

The chapter recalls that Mrs. Anifowose displayed inexcusable level of anger when she lost governorship ticket in the past, and this led to her ignoble romance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). She was inquisitively rewarded with the chairmanship of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital. She relished the patronage while it lasted.

Available records show that the aggrieved politician enjoyed so much attention in the first term of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, handling series of “Consultancies”.

Ondo APC was therefore taken aback that Mrs. Jumoke-Anifowose could go this far, and in such a desperate fashion, seeking to thwart a transparent and rancour free process that produced an indefeasible result.

The party applauds all other governorship aspirants, who acknowledged the correctitude of the process, and endorsed it without agitation. Embracing the path of honour draws accolades, and confers respect.

The party further appeals to its members to exhaust the internal mechanisms for dispute resolution before hitting the party with legal batons.

Alex Kalejaye

State Publicity, Ondo State APC

28th May, 2021