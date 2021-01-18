Students, teachers and other stakeholders in the academic environment have been urged to prioritize health safety as schools resume today. This is important to ensure safety amidst widespread of COVID-19 second wave.

Wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu–Akeredolu, said this in her message to Ondo State students as they resume academic activities.

She explained that healthy living among students and teachers is critical to education advancement. She said Government would continue to give priority to the health of stakeholders in the sector, particularly towards safeguarding them from contracting the dreaded virus or turn the school to an epicenter.

Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who admonished teachers and students to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols, noted that “this is one of the most challenging periods in the history of mankind, as human continue to compete for sanity, serenity and safety between its daily routine and the current challenge ravaging its environment.”

She added, as schools resume, teachers must ensure students strictly adhere to COVID-19 preventive protocols, while parents are also expected to play their parts by being good examples for the pupils and making requisite materials for safety and training available.

The First Lady observed that the second wave of the pandemic has not waned, and urged individuals must play their part to reduce its spread in the society. She said non-adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines is a major challenge before mankind, saying all hands must be on deck to ensure total compliance.

The Wife of the Governor however implored students to concentrate on their studies unhindered, expressing hope that the novel virus would soon become a history.

Oluwatobi Fademi,

Special Assistant to Her Excellency (Media)