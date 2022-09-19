Home NewsOndo State News School Resumption; Agagu warns against collecting unapproved levies, lauds smooth admission process
School Resumption; Agagu warns against collecting unapproved levies, lauds smooth admission process

The Ondo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olufemi Agagu FNIVS, has warned against collection of unapproved fees from admission seekers into the State’s Public Schools.

The Commissioner handed down the warning while monitoring school resumption for the 2022/2023 academic session with the Permanent Secretary and other key officials of the ministry in Akure and environs.

He said government has forwarded the list of approved collectibles to all public primary and secondary schools across the state, and warned that no school should collect more than the approved levies.

The Commissioner said the government of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, was aware of the prevailing economic situation in the country and would not put additional burden on parents and guardians.

Mr. Agagu said government would not compel parent or guardian to buy any particular textbook as perquisite for admission, and warned school heads against such practice.

He however expressed satisfaction with the turnout of students on the first day of resumption and as well lauded the on-going smooth admission process into public schools across the state, urging parents to be patient, saying their children and wards would be placed appropriately.

