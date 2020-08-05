As students of senior secondary school 3 (SS3) resumes for classes on Tuesday 4th of August, 2020, Principals and some school administrators have commended the state government for the move saying they are ready to observe COVID-19 prevention/ protocols put place in their schools.

Monitoring some schools in Akure south and Ifedore local government area on Monday, the Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Pastor Femi Agagu expressed satisfactions with the level of preparedness of some of the schools.

Agagu said some teams of Officers from the ministry embarked on state wide monitoring of both Public and private schools to assess the level of preparation for students resumption and compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols by school managers.

According to him, most of the school have all the necessary materials in place, only very few were yet to comply fully. He however urged them to do the needful as students resumes.

Explaining the rationale behind the partial resumption of students, the commissioner said lives of the students were more important and to ensure physical distancing , there is the need to obey COVID-19 guidelines.

Speaking on the level of their readiness, the Principals of Fiwasaye Girls Grammar School, Mrs Taye Bola. and her counterpart from St Peters Unity Secondary Akure, Mrs Sola Busari said cleaning of the school environment and fumigations have been completed while hand washing materials such as buckets, soaps and sanitizers have also been purchased and strategically placed for use by Staff and Students

According to them, Teachers would resume revision classes with the SS3 students on Tuesday 4th August in preparation for the WASSCE slated to commence on 17th noting that lecture time tables had been readjusted to accommodate more teachers that would teach the expanded 2 by 2metre physical distancing classes

Some schools visited were Fiwasaye Girls Grammar School Akure, Ijapo H/S Akure, Adegbola Memorial G/S, Akure, Pacific Academy, Akure, St Peter’s Unity Secondary school, Akure FUTA Secondary School, Akure, Anglican Grammar School Igbaraoke and Community H/S Isharun.

The Commissioner was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary Rev. Akin Asaniyan and some Senior Officers of the ministry.