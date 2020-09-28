…Drums Support For Akeredolu’s Re-Election

Lagos State Governor and the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Ondo State Governorship Election, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will storm Akure, the capital of Ondo State today, to solicit support for the APC and its governorship candidate, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is expected to be accompanied by some members of the party’s National Campaign Council, will meet with some APC leaders and critical stakeholders in Ondo State in preparation for the October 10 gubernatorial poll.

Apart from meeting with the APC stakeholders, Governor Sanwo-Olu will also join the campaign train of Governor Akeredolu and his running mate, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa to drum up support for the party in some towns and local governments ahead of the gubernatorial election.

Recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu joined other party leaders on Saturday September 5 who defied the heavy downpour to flag off the Governorship campaign for Governor Akeredolu

Speaking on the election, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the APC in Ondo State had performed creditably well to defeat all the other candidates.

He said: “there is no gain saying that our candidate has done well in his first term as Governor of Ondo State. Without sounding immodest, Governor Akeredolu will defeat his closest rival by more than thirty percent of the ballots.”

“The people of Ondo know our party and I daresay that we are the only party they trust to deliver the goods to them. That’s exactly what the Government of Rotimi Akeredolu has been doing in the last three and half years. Therefore Ondo people will come out on 10th October to cast their votes knowing fully well that Governor Akeredolu needs to be given a chance to continue with all his good work.”

Sanwo-Olu said his last visit to Akure where he witnessed a monumental support and a display of affection for Governor Akeredolu by the residents was an eye opener.

It would be recalled that the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of APC on Saturday August 15 inaugurated the 104-member APC National Campaign Council for Ondo State Governorship Election led by Governor Sanwo-Olu with Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong as deputy chairman.

Sanwo-Olu while speaking during the inauguration of the committee in Abuja, said APC’s victory in the October 10 gubernatorial poll would be landslide, stressing that the party’s confidence is buoyed by the giant strides of Governor Akeredolu in different areas of human endeavours.

He said: “Today, our great party the All Progressives Congress has begun a march to another victory in Ondo State. I have described this journey as a repeat performance of what we did less than four years ago, when the people of Ondo State filed out in their numbers to elect my brother and friend, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (Aketi) as their sixth executive governor. The only difference in this year’s experience is that our victory will be a landslide!

“We know that since APC-led government of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was sworn in on the February 24, 2017, Ondo has moved from her hitherto parlous state, to a trajectory of growth and development. This is a major feature of our party. We pride ourselves as harbinger of peace, progress and purposeful leadership wherever we have our foothold.”

Sanwo-Olu is scheduled to meet with the leadership of APC in Ondo, elected representatives at various levels as well as members of the Local Organising Committee of the Akeredolu campaign organisation to firm up strategies for a successful election.