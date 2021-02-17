Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Mrs. Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, on her 50th birthday celebration.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said Mrs. Buhari, a cosmetologist and beauty therapist, who clocks 50 on Wednesday February 17 has touched the lives of millions of Nigerians, especially women and children, since the assumption of her husband as President of Nigeria in May, 2015.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Tuesday described the First Lady as a courageous and amiable woman, kindhearted and strong pillar of support for President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “On behalf of the good people of Lagos State and my adorable wife, Ibijoke, I heartily congratulate the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari on the occasion of her 50th birthday celebration.

“Our First Lady attaining the age of 50 years in grace, elegance and good health is worth celebrating. Over the years, you have shown your passion for the needy in our country and as a women’s rights activist and child rights advocate, you are a major critic against child marriage.

“As an advocate of women’s and children rights, your campaign for young girls to get primary and secondary school education before getting married has yielded positive results in the country.

“Your passion for women and children made you establish a Pet Project, ‘Future Assured’ an initiative to continue your advocacy work for the health and well-being of women and children through community mobilisation and health promotion. This programme without any iota of doubt has impacted positively on millions of people directly and indirectly.

“On the political turf, your ideas and contributions on national issues are of good use. You have displayed courage and bravery on many occasions to show your passion for a better Nigeria.

“On this landmark occasion of your golden Jubilee celebration, I pray that God will continue to grant you good health to enable you render more service to humanity.”