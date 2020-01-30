Sanwo-Olu calls for collaboration, synergy with LGs to deliver a Smart City

…Gov Swears In Bolanle Bada As New Chairman Of Ikosi-Isheri LCDA

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday charged Local Government administrators to collaborate more with the State Government to deliver democratic dividends to the residents, adding that there must be a synergy between the two arms of Government for his administration to achieve its vision of a Greater Lagos.

The Governor stated this during the swearing in ceremony of the new Chairman of Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area, Princess Sammy Abolanle Bada, at the Lagos House in Ikeja.

The Governor said all the infrastructural projects being executed by the current administration fall within the jurisdiction of one Local Government or the other thereby spreading the development across the State.

He added that there is the need to deliver democratic dividends to people at the grassroots hence the importance of a sound relationship between the two tiers of government.

He said: ‘‘to ensure maximum effect and optimum delivery of dividends of democracy to our people, local governments must strive to compliment the State government efforts in the areas of construction/maintenance of inner roads, waste management, security of lives and property, primary education/healthcare and so on. We must synergise to deliver a SMART CITY State that works for all.

“Local government is the third tier of the Nigerian Federation with its responsibilities clearly defined in the constitution. By their position on the ladder of governance structure, local governments are the closest to the grassroots and are therefore expected to provide and facilitate the provision of services that will have direct impact on the lives of the ordinary people”, he stressed.

While reminding the new Chairman of the enormity of the task ahead of her, the Governor said the ceremony was in line with sections 24 and 25 of the Local Government Administration Law of Lagos State Chapter 89, Vol. 8 2015.

He said: “As you assume your new office, let me remind you that the task ahead requires purposeful and result-oriented leadership that will deepen the relevance of local government administration for the benefit of the good people of Ikosi Isheri LCDA.

“Your ascension to this position was made possible by the provision of the law that I have just made reference to. Given the position you hitherto occupied, as Vice Chairman, it is expected that this transition will be seamless and l urge you to prioritize the completion of ongoing projects going forward.

Sanwo-Olu urged the new Chairman to implement policies and programmes that would have direct positive impact in the lives of the people of Ikosi-Isheri LCDA, noting that as the third tier of Government, Local Government Councils are the closest to the citizens and as such, residents should feel their impact more.

“The aggregation of the 20 Local Governments and 37 LCDAs makes up what is known as Lagos State. What this means for me, is that the dream of a Greater Lagos can only be realized with Greater Local Governments.

While thanking Allah for the turn of event, Princess Bada promised to work with the government to deliver a better Ikosi-Isheri to her people.

She said her political relationship with the party and various political leaders in the area will come to bare in the discharge of her duties.

In her words, “this is not my making, it is the will of Allah that today has come and by the His Grace I will work with the Lagos State Government to provide the best for the people of Ikosi-Isheri.

“I have been mentored by great politicians like our distinguished Senator Bayo Osinowo and others to understand politics of service and I will use this knowledge to serve my people.”

Princess Bada was inaugurated as Chairman of Ikosi Isheri LCDA following the demise of the former Chairman, Alhaji Abdulfatai Ayodele Oyesanya on Tuesday 21st January, 2020.