Running against the tide: A girl child’s resolve to win

‘By Dorcas Festus

When ‘running against the tide’ comes to mind, one would ordinarily itch to know what a tide implies. In answering, a tide means an increase in a particular type of behavior. Tides, for example, could mean the rise and fall of a sea level caused by the combined effects of the gravitational forces. In this instance, the common mindset that a girl child is supposedly inferior to the male is the age-long tide to which the writer refers.

Like the proverbial ill wind that blows no good to anyone, this belief that is borned out of cultural sentiments and prejudices has been the bane of many a woman in their strife to win. It has literarily killed many dreams. This erroneous worldview has depleted self confidence in many to the extent that the typical Nigerian girl child lacks the self- confidence she needs to achieve her goals. Deep-seated within her mind is the belief that is subordinated to the male counterpart and useful only for reproductive need.

Commonplace is the reference to female gender as the weaker sex. Some would even make references to biblical account where God created the woman out of the ribs of the man and as the helper to the man. Meanwhile, that part of the Bible is usually twisted to suit masculine ego. As a matter of fact, By the account, God does not give the female out as inferior but an associate, a partner. The account presents a woman as very to make humanity complete.

In many African societies, the male child is rated highly at the expense of the girl. He is portrayed as superior and given priority. This is especially true in the olden days when men were believed to be the stronger and take preeminence for cultural and economic reasons; And as such, parents would rather train male children in schools, while leaving the girl child at home with the belief that she has neither economic value nor a voice in the community. Nowadays, things have relatively improved and yet improving as more parents are now educated, civilised and enlightened.

Parents now see that girls are ruling the world in all respects, unlike what obtained in times past when they were being subjugated to massage men’s ego. Women now occupy important positions and are doing excellently well in their callings. Little wonder the French philosopher Elisabeth Badinter said: ‘what is a woman?’ ontologically speaking, “a woman is like a man like no other ”. That girl children have been underestimated through the centuries is an established fact; However, the girl child is now ready, not only to run against the tide but also to win .

Girls of the new generation are not falling to structural and cultural baits any more. They are not even unwilling to win the physical, mental and psychological warfare that are laid in their routes to significance. They realise how much they need to possess and hone their skills for communication, negotiation, conflict management, empathy, cooperation and team work, knowing that when these abilities are put to good use, they become more courageous and ready to break daunting barriers.

They also would not need to depend on or be at the mercy of the male folk. That way, the typical Nigerian girl begins to know who she is and would cease to exhibit those traits that give her out as though she is naturally weak but would rather follow her intuition and would not be distracted. This level of self awareness and self confidence is one powerful precondition that a girl child needs to run against the tide.

Going forward, a girl child needs to feel safe and sound. She needs not be a victim to meet basic needs as shelter, food, clothing, medicare and protection from harm. And this is how the presence of a mentor, such as successful women becomes pivotal. The likes of Sheikha Moza, a great philanthropist, Phumzile Mlambo (Executive Director of UN Women), Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg and many more.

With sturdy mentors on hand, the girl child

would be inspired to win in spite of discriminations, and she will have reasons to strive to achieve more, stand a chance not only to survive but also to succeed. Women have succeeded and many women are still succeeding. Evidences of female champions are resounding in many countries of the world. Women who strove hard and achieved great feats in life despite the fact that that they were at a stage in life termed ‘inferior’.

The Queen Elizabeth of England ruled great Britain for many years with many successes. President Grabar-kitarovic of Croatia made a difference. President Kersti Kaljulaid became both the first female and the youngest head of state in Estonian history and so many more. These are some of the sterling examples that a typical Nigerian girl must study and emulate in order to win.

We can see in them great examples of girl children who turned the evil tide but also won eventually. They should be mirrors to upcoming girls and should be referred by the society so that we can begin to invest in girl children, as doing this will not only help the nation but make the world a better place for all.