By Bombay Ladi-Okunniga.

The long awaited resurfacing of Broad Street in Okitipupa took off yesterday.

The resurfacing with asphat is aim at smoothering traffic in the burstling town, starts from Military check point ( Ogbeyin ) to First Bank junction in Okitipupa.

Speaking on this development, APC leader in the local government who is also Ondo State Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology Pastor Femi Agagu described the development as ” manifestation of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s administration commitment towards improving socioeconomic activities on the Southern axis of the State”

“It a manifestation of Government’s pledge to address infrastructural challenges in and around Okitipupa LG” .

Continued, Agagu said “we know what people go through in the town as a result of bad roads, we are moved by their pains and sufferings” .

Agagu further appealed to the residents of the town to cooperate with Government and those working on the road in other to fasten the process of putting the road in place so as to bring a long sought relief in the town.

Pointing out that “the ongoing resurfacing with asphat may bring about temporary period of hardships but the relief that will follow the completion of the work will assuage any feeling of pains experience by residents in the area” , he said.