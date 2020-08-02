Ondo State Government has said any school that refuses to adhere to precautionary measures against Coronavirus (COVID-19), during this period of temporary re-opening, will be closed down.

The Chairman, Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee on Coronavirus, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi who stated this in Akure noted that the resumption is meant to enable graduating students write their examinations.

He added that all Heads of Schools must ensure that they strictly follow the public health measures against COVID-19 as already stated by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in the circular to all schools. As such, no school official, staff, student or any other person without a facemask should be allowed into the school compound, while masks must be worn properly and throughout all school activities. The temperature of all school-related personnel and students must be taken before being allowed into classes and anyone with high temperature or signs of sickness must be directed to seek prompt health care.

The Don also noted the following amongst other required preventive measures: all parents, teachers, students and school-related personnel must also remember that they are required to wear masks at all times whenever they are in the public and outside the school premises; schools must avoid activities that can lead to crowding such as the assemblies and observe adequate social distancing in classrooms and other school facilities; and hand washing facilities must be provided and all staff and students must observe hand and respiratory hygiene.

Fatusi, who wished all students success in their preparation and the examinations, maintained that enforcement teams shall be deployed to monitor compliance in schools.