The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has advised the state Deputy Governor, Agboola to tow the path of wisdom, and resign honourably.

The party in a statement issued by his publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaiye, said the statement credited to Hon. Ajayi that he would remain the Deputy Governor as long as his people have not asked him to quit is a slap on the party.

The party noted that he received a written decision of the Deputy Governor, Hon. Alfred Agboola Ajayi, from the party, with mixed feelings.

The statement added, “The party views the development as worrisome and unfortunate that the journey commenced in one accord a few years back could go awry this soon.

“We wished Hon. Ajayi had not taken this decision, after series of efforts and attempts by royal fathers and party leaders, from within and outside the State, to forestall this migration.

“The State Working Committee is taken aback by a reported statement credited to Hon. Ajayi that he would remain the Deputy Governor as long as his people have not asked him to quit. This statement is vexatious.

” It is imperative to remind Hon. Ajayi that he ran on an APC ticket given to Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and both were sponsored by the party. Now that he chooses to defect, the party advises Agboola to tow the path of wisdom, and resign honourably as the Deputy Governor of Ondo State”.

The party wished him and his followers a safe trip to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stressing that it os willing to reabsorb them whenever they opt to retrace their steps.