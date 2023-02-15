Home NewsCommunity News Residents Of Zion Pepe, Ode Etikan Jubilate As Jimoh Ibrahim Distributes Aseyori Packs
Residents Of Zion Pepe, Ode Etikan Jubilate As Jimoh Ibrahim Distributes Aseyori Packs

by ondoevents
by ondoevents

…Assure Jimoh Ibrahim Victory At Polls

 

Residents of Zion Pepe and Ode Etikan danced to frenzy when candidate of All Progressives Congress for Ondo South senatorial district arrived the communities with Aseyori palliatives.

The people shouted joyful songs and chanted Awa L’okan slogan of APC, declaring that they would vote for Jimoh Ibrahim, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all other candidates of APC at the polls.

The billionaire business mogul distributed the Aseyori packages to over 10,000 people in both communities.

Youths, widows, women and men benefited from the palliatives handed over to the beneficiaries by the APC senatorial candidate who is the initiator and sole sponsor of the strategy.

Shouts of Jimoh wo ti wole’ (Jimoh you have won) also rendered the air, signifying endorsement of the APC candidate in Ondo South Senatorial District, Chief (Barrister) Jimoh Ibrahim PhD, CFR.

They lauded the candidate and prayed for him for understanding the plight of the people.

Some chieftains assured Dr. Ibrahim of victory in the communities in advance.


Among them are Chief Owoyele Ayodeji, Madam Adeya Bose, Chief Seyi Ogodonla, Kayode Tomoloju, Asere Akinboyewa and Mr. Taiwo Omosule.

Others are Moses Omosule, Megbatone Adesoji, Okanrewaju Omojuwa, Chief Akinbulejo Israel, Mrs. Ekudehinwa Omoyeni and Bisi Irinyemi.

