The remains of the late Chief of Protocol, Tosin Ogunbodede, Esq, will arrive Owo, his hometown today. This is necessary in order to commence preparations for his burial without further delay.

A lawyer by profession, the late CoP died in a ghastly car crash after a private visit to an uncle in Ibadan, Professor Benjamin Ogunbodede who has been ill for sometime. He died alongside his driver after the private Toyota Corola car that conveyed them rammed into a trailer. The sad incident occured at about 7.45 pm along Ilesa-Akure road on Saturday, January 2, 2020.

Ogunbodede discharged his assigned duties with utmost attention and responsibility. Until his untimely death, he had been a very loyal political lieutenant of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN over the years.

For Governor Akeredolu, this is a personal loss. It becomes more emotional when it’s recalled that the loyal and dedicated Tosin stopped by at the Governor’s Law Hub, Ibadan, to greet his Principal while returning to Akure from his uncle’s residence.

Even with a heavy heart, Governor Akeredolu enjoins all to take solace in the fact of God’s infallibility-He Giveth and Taketh. This is just as he expresses the heartfelt condolence of his immediate family, Government and the good people of Ondo State to the wife, children as well as the family of his late CoP.

The Ondo State Government shall unveil burial plans after due consultations with the family of the deceased.

Signed

Donald Ojogo

Commissioner for Information and Orientation

Ondo State

January 3, 2020