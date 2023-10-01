REINFORCING THE CRAVING OF AKOKO WOMEN FOR FEMALE CANDIDACY

The crusade embarked upon by the women of Akoko North East and North West Federal Constituency in the quest for female candidacy in the forthcoming by-election has since gained obvious traction; it has gathered evident momentum and now reverberating across the state since the campaign began the penultimate week.

Meanwhile, this craving that has undoubtedly attracted the public attention has been variously analysed. While some hold the view that power is not served à la carte and that capable women should rather slog it out with men, others believe that there is merit in the agitation for concession since the political space is predominated by men; yet the women have always been a stout part of the machinery that confers political power on the menfolk, hence the clamour.

On a generally note, it is unarguably true that finding a worthy person who keeps promises and meets the expectations of the masses is a rarity amongst the political class. This is one fact that is not debatable. However, the constituents of Akoko North West/ North East seem to have been relatively lucky with the quality of the national assembly representative they have had in the last two dispensations, hence they cannot afford to regress.

It becomes tenable in view of this reality that women of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the concerned constituency have risen to the occasion by raising their voices to demand for a fair share of what they are entitled to in the eyes of the law. By taking to the streets to seek public support, including that of the kings and party leadership in favour of the quest, they do not plan to lock horns but to hold the bull by the horns.

It is nonetheless instructive and attractive how well the women have since organised and coordinated the crusade; the civilised approach and tact employed in communicating the demand is admirable. It speaks to the fact that the women now mean serious business; it gives a graphic impression that the women are determined to put a stop to perpetual male domination in the constituency.

The women’s messages are logical and all together alluring. They argue that leadership is gender-neutral; that Akoko North West/ North East Federal Constituency has qualified, competent and capable women who can hold their heads and lead with luster; that the Federal Constituency and her constituents can no longer stomach the sweeping gender gap in leadership occasioned by women’s longstanding indifference.

The message has been clear enough to all. They have resolved to put a cessation to the silence hitherto prevalent among women and calling on women throughout the state to join forces; they are reaching out to the women amongst the national executives of the party to lend their weight to the campaign in the interest of the womenfolk; so that women are not permanently relegated to the background; so that democratic dividends are no longer skewed in favour of men at the detriment of women.

To this extent, we believe in the women’s advocacy for a gender- fairness in political leadership; we support their demand for quality representation and shares the assurances served alongside their message of hope and their loud stance that it would only take a woman to effectively address the peculiar challenges of women.

Support, Nominate and Vote a Woman!

FOR AKOKO NORTH WEST/NORTH EAST FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY 2023

LET’S MAKE AKOKO NORTH WEST/NORTH EAST GREAT AGAIN!!!

EFFECTIVE REPRESENTATION IS KEY!!!

💯💯💯💯💯

Written and compiled by Not Too Young to Rule Editorial Department .