– Steve Ovirih.

The Regent of Ayeka Kingdom, HRH. Princess Barr. Oluyemi Bajowa has described the commitment of the Ondo State first lady, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu to women empowerment as unquantifiable and highly commendable.

This royal appreciation was given today at the Lilly Top Event Center, Okitipupa, venue of the marriage ceremony of the Regent’s niece, who has benefited from the BEMORE pet project of Arabinrin Betty Akeredolu meant for the emancipation of the Girl Child across Ondo State.

The Ondo State First Lady was on ground to celebrate with the bride, an icon and Ambassador of BEMORE, a girl child growth project that had consistently run for four years in Ondo State with the attendant reward of exposing female students of secondary schools across Ondo State to Boot camps where issues of concern to girl child growth and skills acquisition are acquired .

The Regent of Ayeka in the characteristic gesture of appreciating personages who are paying visit to Ayeka Kingdom presented the Ondo State first lady with a royally designed, classy and resplendent Calabash which has contents such as kolanut, bitter cola, champagne among others.

The first female Regent in Ikaleland, while presenting the royal gift said the gift is a display of the royal tradition of Ayeka to visitors when they attend the wedding of a Princess of Lumure.

Regent Bajowa noted that Arabinrin Akeredolu is the first Ondo State first lady to embark on programmes that cut across emancipating the girl child, women and the less privileged, adding that Mrs. Akeredolu’s Breast Cancer Awareness program is second to none and has won international recognition.

In her response, the Ondo State First Lady thanked her host, Her Royal Highness Oluyemi Bajowa and advised the couple to trust God and continue to love each other.

Mrs. Akeredolu who led the cutting of the wedding cake congratulated the new couple and prayed for the grace to sustain the union till the very end.

She charged them to be perseverance and tolerate each other. ” Wedding is a thing of joy for every family, I rejoice with the couple and both family and I wish the couple the best”, she said.

Wife of deputy Governor, Mrs Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa and Princess Barr. Oladunni Odu, the Ondo State Secretary to the State Government were also graced the event and offered golden nuggets for the brand new couple, Adedoyin Aiyelomi and her heartthrob, Adewale Benjamin.