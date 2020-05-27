BEING A GOODWILL MESSAGE DELIVERED BY THE GOVERNOR OF ONDO STATE, ARAKUNRIN OLUWAROTIMI ODUNAYO AKEREDOLU, SAN, AT THE CHILDREN’S DAY CELEBRATION IN ONDO STATE, ON WEDNESDAY, 27TH MAY,2020.

Let me felicitate with the good children of Ondo State on the auspicious occasion of the 2020 Children’s Day Celebration.

Children’s Day has always been one of the most awaited days for most children, as it entails organising events, giving out gifts to them and watching the children match past in their various colourful uniforms and cultural outfits for their special performance. The breakout of COVID-19 has no doubt prevented Government and other stakeholders from bringing the children together this year. As a Government that is committed to the course of our children, we must ensure that every child in our State enjoys equal rights, safety, quality education and good health. We rejoice with you all on this year’s Children’s Day Celebration despite the global pandemic. We wish you well and pray that you grow to become responsible citizens of this great country.

The theme for this year’s Children’s Day Celebration is: Promoting Girl Child Education for Sustainable Development. To realise this, we will continue to strive to provide quality education to all our children and ensure that they enjoy good health care service. We will not relent in empowering their young minds and will continue to nurture and love them to achieve their full potential. In order to curtail the spread of COVID-19, we have shut down all our schools since the first case was discovered in Ondo State. Alternatively, our government has made provision for the e-learning platforms on all our State-owned radio/TV stations as a way of ensuring that the students continue to learn while at home. I urge all parents and guardians to encourage the students to take advantage of these platforms.

Rest assured that our administration will do all within its power to promote the education of the girl child and indeed all Ondo State children, irrespective of gender. We have a duty to pay adequate attention to both genders as far as education is concerned knowing fully well that it is the bedrock of sustainable development.

Before I conclude my speech, I must not forget to stress the following:

• COVID-19 is real. It has a ravaging effect on humanity.

• Wash your hands with soap and running water at quick intervals.

• Apply hand sanitizer regularly, especially where handwashing is not possible.

• Maintain social and physical distancing;

• Avoid crowded gatherings;

• Stay at home and study your books;

• Make good use of government arranged Radio and Television Educational Broadcast programmes;

• Promptly report to your parents if you observe any symptom(s) of ill health;

• To our parents and guardians, please spend time with your little ones.

Again, I congratulate you all on this year’s Children’s Day Celebration. It is my prayer that we will all survive and overcome this pandemic such that by 2021, we shall all celebrate Children’s Day in our Sunshine State in grand style.

PLEASE STAY SAFE!

HAPPY CHILDREN’S DAY!