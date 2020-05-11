BEING AN ADDRESS DELIVERED BY THE GOVERNOR OF ONDO STATE ARAKUNRIN OLUWAROTIMI O. AKEREDOLU SAN, ON THE LATEST DEVELOPMENT ON COVID–19 IN ONDO STATE, ON MONDAY 11TH MAY, 2020, AT THE GOVERNMENT HOUSE GROUNDS, ALAGBAKA, AKURE.

My Dear People of Ondo State,

The Hon. Commissioner for Health and Chairman of inter- ministerial Committee on COVID-19 has just briefed us on the current status of Ondo State on COVID-19. The summary is that for last week we recorded three cases. This makes a total of sixteen cases recorded so far in Ondo state. Of the sixteen cases, six have been successfully treated and discharged while nine are under care at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Akure. The sixteenth case who is from Ile Oluji has just been admitted into isolation in the IDH. We have also been told that line tracing for these three new cases have been activated.

However, I regret to inform you of the sad loss of one of the three new cases. The unfortunate incidence occurred early this morning. The case was already a patient with a renal condition. In spite of the border lockdown, he arrived Ipe Akoko, Akoko South East local Government area on the 27th April 2020. His arrival was reported to our health workers who immediately proceeded to administer test upon him. The result which was received four days ago confirmed his case as positive. He was immediately removed and admitted into isolation at the IDH, Akure where he was further diagnosed as a patient of renal condition. This made treatment and recovery more complicated. He died in the early hours today. On behalf of the Government and the people of Ondo state, I wish to express our condolences to his family and loved ones. Our hearts are with them at this moment of their grief and we pray sincerely for the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

In spite of this unfortunate circumstance, I must express our debt of gratitude to our health workers at the hospital. They have shown invaluable sacrifice, diligence and exceptional sense of duty. To put one’s self in harm’s way for the benefit and survival of others is the greatest sense of sacrifice, and to show humility, give unfettered support, encouragement and prayers is the highest form of gratitude.

To further encourage and support our medical workers at this time, I have directed the immediate payment of all outstanding emoluments of all our Doctors at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital. This is in addition to the earlier packages approved during my address last week.

Perhaps it is also important at this juncture to bring an update on the case of the four individuals who are suspects in the murder case of Mrs Funke Olakunri, the daughter of elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti. Upon the insistence by the Nigerian Correctional Services, the four suspects were presented for testing. Out of the four suspects, one immediately tested positive while three were held in quarantine pending the result of their tests. Eventually, the three tested negative to the two approved tests. The implication is that they were fit to be re-admitted into the correctional facility in furtherance of their trial. I have been briefed by the Hon Attorney General of the difficulty in having the authorities of the Nigerian Correctional Services take them into custody despite a court order to that effect. The implications of leaving murder suspects who are not under medical treatment at large can be better imagined. I hereby call on the authorities of the Nigeria Correctional Services to immediately receive the suspects into custody as directed by the law court.

My dear people, as I have been saying for some time, occurrences of COVID-19 in our state can be broadly categorised into two cause lines ; the imported cases as well as the secondary cases through community transmission.

It clear from the Hon Commissioner for Health’s earlier briefing that largely what we are dealing with in Ondo state is more of imported cases than community transmission.

Community transmission puts every one of us at risk. It guarantees a fast spread and the greatest crisis of containment. Tracing the map of the three new cases, we are confronted by the stark reality that the weaknesses in our borders and entry points are the biggest threat we face. In other words, if those manning our borders and residents along the borders had resisted the illegal entry of the individuals into the state, we probably would be having no new cases to report today.

The case from Lagos, the woman from Abuja and the case from Ile Oluji state would have been prevented if the individuals had obeyed the simple restriction order and if the borders were tight and impenetrable.

As you know, the efforts of Government have been concerted, our objectives very clear and our goal, boldly stated. The measures we have taken are in three categories:

• Observance of hygiene protocols

• Restrictions of movement

• Social and physical distancing.

These measures, given the global and national circumstances, are the most effective weapons against the pandemic. All that is needed is sacrifice and compliance on our part as a people. Globally the curve of the pandemic is undulating. In many countries where the basic precautionary measures enjoyed the highest degree of compliance, the curve is flattening, while in others, the curve is rising because of anxiety, disregard and weak compliance to Government regulations. I believe if we work together and unite in our hearts and actions, we will defeat COVID-19, obtain our freedom, save our own lives and those of our loved ones. We can thereafter settle back into our normal lives and seek prosperity and growth for our communities.

Let me on this note thank you my people for an improved response to the regulations on social and physical distancing. Last week I pronounced closure of all community markets in the state with a few, clearly thought out exceptions. I note with satisfaction, the substantial compliance with the approved guided operations of the markets in Akure the state capital and other city centres of the state. I must also express our satisfaction with the security agents, particularly the Nigerian Police for proper and effective enforcement of the order.

I have also been briefed of cases of minor breaches and the obvious potentials of an escalation. Example of such breaches include the needless blockade of main roads by sellers of food items, Okada riders and Taxis. Government views this with serious concern and will take every necessary step to enforce the order for the necessary and appropriate period.

To this end, I have directed the Special Adviser on Transport and the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission to collaborate to ensure the ease of passage of human and vehicles at Oja Oba, Isinkan and Arakale in Akure as well as other city centres in the state.

It is important to state that if our people fail to obey these regulations, we will not hesitate to direct the commencement of mobile courts for instant trial of individuals who fail to comply with our COVID-19 orders and regulations. Such mobile courts will be fully empowered and supported to achieve the aims and objectives for which they are set up. Punishments for those found guilty will range from stiff community service, fines and outright forfeiture/confiscation of wares and properties found as accessories to the violation.

I therefore wish to enjoin all residents in Ondo state to abstain from all acts in contravention of the extant regulations on COVID-19. As I have often stated, COVID-19 is not a death sentence. It is a temporary challenge which the world, indeed our nation will overcome. Ondo State Government is conscious of the need to deploy all its capacity and ability to contain this pandemic so that lost grounds can be gained and our lives returned to normal. We will do everything possible to protect and promote our citizen all ways and always. This is the reason we are daily working on expanding the capability of our health facilities to respond to emergencies and unforeseen eventualities of Covid – 19 in the state.

To achieve this, we have expanded the capacity of our Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) to 210 beds, a tenfold increase in capacity. We have directly provided 80 standard beds, 10 ICU beds, 100 Infrared thermometers, 3 ventilators two of which are ICU ventilators. The 80 beds will be used to equip our newly renovated isolation Centre in Ikare. We have also received 100 beds through the coalition against COVID (CACOVID) which will allow for the expansion of our Centre in Akure and the equipping of the new Centre in Ondo town. With direct Government funding and donations in kind and cash by corporate organisations and public spirited individuals, more will be achieved in a matter of time.

We have stabilised and continued the distribution of palliatives to our people, especially those in the vulnerable category. We have also commenced the free distribution of face mask. This will make it easy for our people to comply with the order on compulsory use of face mask. I wish to remind us all that the police and other security agencies have been directed to enforce the arrest of individuals found without proper use of face mask. We are convinced that these actions, deliberately raised above politics and party lines, will help in no small measure to alleviate the burdens on our people. And we will do more.

We are not unaware of the disruptions and inconveniences occasioned by these regulations, we request the highest level of citizen responsibility, particularly at these times of increasing numbers of COVID=19 infections.

Let me seize this opportunity to once and for all clear air on some misinformation on the status of Education in our state at this time. I have been briefed of several directives purportedly issued by Federal Government on the resumption of schools in the nation. Such directives have mentioned particular dates and protocols of resumption.

I wish to stress that such releases or directives are false, unfounded and fraudulent. They are deliberately fabricated by mischievous elements to create confusion, anxiety and stampede in homes and the entire education sector of our country. Happily, the Federal Government has also refuted this false statements by disowning it and directing parents to keep strictly with the COVID-19 containment directives.

In Ondo state however, parents are to note that the state Government has not approved any date for resumption of academic activities in our schools. The spread of the pandemic is the biggest concern of Government and the protection of our pupils and students are topmost on our priority list. Parents are therefore enjoined to keep their children safe at home, work with them to obey the self hygiene and social and physical distancing regulations.

As we all know, Education is the biggest industry and legacy of Ondo State. This is the reason the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has been proactive in ensuring continuity in our children’s education, despite the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic. Our Educational Broadcast platforms on state radio and television stations have successfully created the right engagement for Children to minimise their losses during these difficult times. Parents are therefore advised to encourage their children to take the educational broadcast classes seriously.

I also wish to use this opportunity to address the influx of young people from some states in the northern part of Nigeria into our state. This new and embarrassing experience is a matter of serious concern. These particular group of Nigerians are called “ALMAJIRIs” in the Northern part of Nigeria. They are mostly destitutes and are without doubt, very vulnerable to the COVID-19 infection.

Their massive influx into other states, particularly in southwest coinciding with the spread of COVID-19 constitutes a great threat in many respects and calls for concern. Government has set up an effective and already running system of containment which returns the ALMAJIRIs to their states of origin.

On this, my message to you at this time is to remain vigilant and be conscious of happenings in your environment. You are enjoined to report cases of such importation of Almajiris to appropriate authorities to help us effectively curtail community transmission of COVID-19 in our state.

Finally, my dear people, I will continue to encourage you to work with Government to end this threat of COVID-19 at minimum risk and in good time. I appeal to you to do those simple things to end the rising threats to our lives.

Please :

Obey the restriction orders and all social and physical distancing regulations.

Stay indoors

Observe regular hand washing and other hygiene protocols

Ensure proper use of face mask outside your homes.

Be more vigilant about neighbours and new faces around you;

Observe the state of health of fellow citizens, with particular attention to the established symptoms of COVID-19.

Report any reasonable suspicion to appropriate authorities or special tolls free numbers dedicated for COVID-19 rapid response.

Thank you all and I wish you a rewarding week ahead.