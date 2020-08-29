The attention of the Ondo State Government has been drawn to an erroneous news item that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN had perfected plans to sack at least 2,000 workers after his VICTORY at the October 10 Governorship election.

While we are not taken aback by this misleading path ostensibly coming from a nervous but vicious opposition camp, it is pertinent to state that this is untrue and indeed, another perfidoius walk in the dark. Governor Akeredolu does not intend to sack workers even after his victory.

The palpable passion Governor Akeredolu’s administration has for the welfare of workers has attracted an enviable commendation. It is, therefore, an illogical imagination on the part of those behind the poorly packaged story to seek refuge under such pernicious slant. The workers of the State know truly, who has demonstrated love and affection for them in the last ten years.

If Governor Akeredolu could be compassionate to re-absorb workers who were mindlessly laid off for political reasons, he perhaps, stands taller among those whose actions and inactions threw families into mourning mood during their time.

The reinstatement of the Akungba University lecturers, the recall of the RUGPOLY staff as well as Governor Akeredolu’s intervention in the deliberate non-payment of workers for seven months by the last administration, are enduring signposts of altruistic leadership.

As much as we leave the public to discern whether this trending news is coming from those who have chosen to be led by the “Workers’ Tormentors” or from “Associates of the Workers’ Tormentors”, Governor Akeredolu will not follow their Stalinic Routes.

Signed:

Donald Ojogo

Commissioner for Information and Orientation

and Chairman, Communications Committee