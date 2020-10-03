PRESS RELEASE

03/10/2020

RE: MONTHLY RECEIPT OF ELEVEN MILLION NAIRA FROM THE MINISTRY OF WOMEN AFFAIRS BY THE FIRST LADY, MRS. BETTY ANYANWU-AKEREDOLU

It has come to the notice of the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development an allegement made by Mr. Allen Sowore, Media Adviser to the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ayayi, that the Wife of Ondo state Governor, Her Excellency, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu receives the sum of eleven million naira from the Ministry on monthly basis.

The Ministry wishes to state, clearly, that the allegation is grossly unfounded and false in the outright as it does not receive up to the said amount as monthly running grant. Also, it has not at any time transfered money to the person or office of the Wife of the Governor.

The purpoted monthly receipt of Eleven Million by Mrs. Akeredolu could only have sprouted from the crude imaginations of the author. We are, however, constrained to note that spreading falsities of this mould for political reasons is unscropulous, ridiculous and an irresponsible way to play opposition roles.

The general public is implored to discountenance the story as another cheap rumour conceived to smear the unblemished image of the First Lady who has been onerously committed to the advancement of women and girls in the State.

Titi Adeyemi

Honourable Commissiner for Women Affairs and Social Development