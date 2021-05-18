Our attention has been drawn to obviously coordinated and syndicated misinformation being circulated in some sections of the media on purported plans and timetable for Congresses and the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is the handiwork of political jobbers parading themselves as media sources. The media, party members and indeed the general public should be wary and completely disregard the misinformation, antics and schemes of these fifth columnists.

We have never lied on our party activities and we simply have no reason to. The consultative Party leadership style instituted by Governor Mai Mala Buni as Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has institutionalised the APC as a party of processes and internal democracy.

The CECPC is focused and is delivering its mandate to recover, rebuild and reposition the APC as well as achieve peace-building, true reconciliation and to give a sense of belonging to every member of the Party.

On Monday 17th May 2021, the APC National Secretariat resumed from the Sallah break and will also resume work on several ongoing and important party activities. As usual, we will promptly communicate outcomes of these activities through official channels when available.

SIGNED:

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, Ph.D.

National Secretary

Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

All Progressives Congress (APC)



