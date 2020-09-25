The attention of the Leadership and members of the Ondo State House of Assembly has been drawn to Starnews Nigeria publication as regards the above subject.

We would have allowed the unrooted publication to fade like a pinch of salt but for the exigencies of the moment and attempt by the publisher to craftily sway public interest in favour of his paymaster.

Perhaps it would be worthwhile to state without mincing words that Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly are not bootlickers that the publisher attempt to portray them.

We are in a season where people of mean character would go the extra mile to cultivate falsehood in order to satiate the lust of their desperate paymaster.

For the record,the House is solidly behind the re-election of Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu not for anything but his landmark achievements which have endeared him to the majority and the entire citizenry of Ondo State .

And this was unequivocally stated before we proceeded on recess as all Members present at Plenary that particular day passed a vote of Confidence on the Governor and his administration.

To claim that the Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi and his infected ZLP now controls thirteen members of the House of Assembly is not only a lie from the pit of hell but only exists in the imagination of the publisher.

The writer should be bold enough to mention the names of the identified thirteen Lawmakers and stop swelling in fantasy.

For the umpteenth time we wish to restate and pledge the overwhelming support of Honourable Members of the House to the people’s Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu.

We state unequivocally that he holds a date with destiny come October 10 governorship election in the state when all his adversaries and their co-travellers will be put to shame at the polls.

Since the writer claim that his imaginary thirteen Lawmakers are not alone, and that some southwest leaders are behind them, we all are watching how this would benefit them during the October 10 date with history.

We encourage no one to pay the supreme price as Akeredolu has no rigging-plan as being speculated by the writer but his hardwork will speak for him come October 10.

Members of the public are enjoined to treat the concocted publication in the Starnews Nigeria as a ruse, for it does not reflect the true position of the House.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole, Chairman,Adhoc Committee on Information.