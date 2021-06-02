It is pertinent to correct the interpretative error as regards the position of Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN in respect of the ongoing Constitution Review exercise undertaken by the National Assembly.

Of truth, Governor Akeredolu, who was represented by his deputy, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa at the session which held at the Dome in Akure today, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 canvassed strongly, for cut in the cost of governance. He had, like many other well-meaning Nigerians, consequently identified Nigeria’s Bicameral Legislature and its full-time status as plausibly reducible weights to cut cost.

Succinctly, Governor Akeredolu’s view, which is the official position of the Ondo State Government is that, adoption of the Unicameral Legislature, and making it part-time would not only cut cost of governance but has the potentials of enhanced performance and altruistic services to Nigerians.

Therefore, ascribing or misinterpreting this proposal to isolatedly, depict a call for the scraping of the Nigerian Senate is erroneous. The call for a part-time Unicameral Federal Parliament remains and shall be pursued with all vigour.

Signed

Donald Ojogo

Commissioner for Information and Orientation

Ondo State

June 1, 2021