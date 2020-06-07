The attention of the Management of Adekunle Ajasin Univeristy, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, Nigeria, has been drawn to an online video, authored by one Jimi Adekale, claiming that the wife of the Ondo State Governor, Her Excellency Arabinrin Betty Akeredolu, was awarded a 400 million naira worth of contract of a Student Hostel in the University.

The University Management hereby wishes to inform the general public and the friends of the University that the contents of the video vis-à-vis the said contract and Adekunle Ajasin University were incorrect and completely unfounded and should be disregarded.



For the avoidance of doubt and the sake of emphasis, the said hostel project, was a Federal Government intervention in the Univeristy and was not awarded to the First Lady of Ondo State, and from the available records, the University had not, since 2015 till date, awarded any project nearing the sum quoted in the video.



Once again, the University is urging the general public to treat the contents of the video regarding the University and the project as false.

Rest assured that the University Management will unequivocally continue to uphold the rules and regulations governing the award and execution of projects in the University.





Thank you.

Signed:



Victor A. AKINPELUMI

Principal Assistant Registrar/Head

(Information, Protocol & Public Relations

& Radio AAUA 90.3 FM)