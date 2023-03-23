Ramadan Mubarak To All Muslims In Our Sunshine State

The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, CON congratulate all Muslim faithfuls in Ondo State, and Nigeria, as another holy month of Ramadan rolls in. Fasting in the holy month of Ramadan, is one of the five pillars of Islam, that Islam stipulates for believing men and women. It is a yearly opportunity for all Muslims to purify their hearts, their minds, devote themselves to self-sacrifice by forgoing their basic needs for food and drink, seeking forgiveness for their transgressions, and dedicating their lives to Allah. During this holy month, we are obligated to be kind, generous and caring, by supporting the poor, the needy, and the infirm as practiced by the holy prophet of Islam. “As a month of purification, and devotion, I urge you to strengthen your commitment to the service of Allah and humanity. I pray all your acts of worship will be accepted and rewarded. I seize this opportunity to ask you to pray for peace, progress and development in our state and in Nigeria.” Have a wonderful Ramadan. May this be a month, when all doors to blessings open.

Signed:

Bamidele Ademola-Olateju

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Ondo State