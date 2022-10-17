QUALITY EDUCATION: ODSG RESTATES COMMITMENT TO ZERO TOLERANCE FOR EXAMINATION MALPRACTICES.

The Ondo State Government has restated it’s commitment to zero tolerance for malpractices during state or national examinations as a way of sanitizing the system and enhance standard in the education sector.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Ondo State, Olufemi Agagu FNIVS, made the commitment while addressing the 47th Annual West Africa Examination Council, WAEC, meeting in Akure, the Ondo State Capital.

The WAEC State Committee Meeting is an annual forum where stakeholders scrutinize the conduct of past West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, WASSCE, with the intent of identifying areas of challenges for future improvement.

The Commissioner noted that the State Government has over the years established a mutual partnership with the West Africa Examination Council, WAEC, and would not relent in ensuring that the council conduct a credible and malpractice-free examination in the state.

“It may interest you that annually, the State Ministry of Education is assisting in selection of competent and reliable supervisors, drawn from the teachers in our Public Secondary Schools across the 18 local government area of the state, for effective supervision of the examination”

He said, apart from the human resources being deployed by the ministry for the project annually, government also commits a lot of financial resources in monitoring the examination in schools across the 18 local government areas of the state to ensure that the examination is devoid of crises and malpractices.

Mr. Agagu assured the examination body that the state government would continue to do everything possible to curtail the menace of examination malpractices in the state, especially now that candidates are devising different strategies daily to sabotage the efforts of the council.

The Ondo State Controller of WAEC, Mr. Binuomoyo Olanrewaju thanked the Ondo State Government, particularly, the State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology for the mutual cooperation enjoyed so far, saying Ondo State has been championing the course of WAEC.

He noted that through the efforts and collaboration of the State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, instances of examination malpractice were decreasing rapidly in the State.

The Ondo State WAEC Controller also thanked the the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN (CON) for the regular payment of WAEC registration fee for students in the state.

“I want to thank the State Governor, His Excellency, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (CON) for being consistent in paying WAEC registration fee for candidates in the state. The Governor has always paid in full even before the commencement of the examination”

Mr. Olanrewaju hinted that the examination body has acquired digital printing machine and would soon begin to print it’s question papers locally, while the council would also commence the issuance of digital certificate to candidates within a very short period of time.

Olaoluwa Meshack

DDI, Info & Media Unit

17/10/2022