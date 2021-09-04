Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has reiterated the determination of his administration to leave no stone unturned in achieving effective and qualitative health care delivery for the people of the state.

Akeredolu made the assertion in his keynote address while declaring open the Year 2021 Edition of the Examiners’ Workshop of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria(NMCN) held at the St.Luke’s Anglican Church Event Centre, Idi-Agba Tuntun,Akure with the theme: “Enhancing Professional Nursing and Midwifery Examination Outcome Through Educator-Clinician Synergy”.

The Governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu observed that there is a huge gap between theoretical knowledge and practice in many professional fields, Nursing inclusive, hence the need to bridge the gap.

While commending the organisers of the workshop for thinking in line with the global best practices, Akeredolu opined that nurses have the unique role of caring for communities in all settings and that the essence of this unique role cannot be compromised, hence the need to build synergy between the educators in the class and the clinicians in the clinical settings.

The Governor expressed is belief that health is a fundamental human right; a critical indicator of human development and a global priority, informed that his administration has launched the State Contributory Health Scheme, kick-starting with “Abiyamo” Maternal-and-Child Health Insurance Scheme aimed at reducing maternal and neonatal mortality.

“To have effective and efficient facilities to drive the programme, five additional hospitals across the state have been designated as Mother and Child-Friendly Hospitals.

The establishment of the University of Medical Science Teaching Hospital with the construction of modern facilities in Akure and Ondo-city is also one of the landmark achievements of our administration.

“As part of the various initiatives and innovations to enhance Nursing education and practice, Ondo State is the first in the country to integrate her Schools of Nursing and Midwifery into University as directed by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

“Accordingly, Nurses in the state have benefitted from several training programmes sponsored by the State Government in a bid to equip them to function optimally”, Akeredolu said.

He averred that as part of efforts to address the shortage of nurses and the brain drain that has affected the health system globally, additional nurses have been employed by his administration into the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Hospitals’ Management Board and Primary Health Care Development Agency with a system of continuous replacement.

Also speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Mrs Folukemi Aladenola commended Nurses and Midwives for their tremendous contributions to effective health care delivery in the state.

While describing Nurses and Midwives as solid pillars in qualitative health care delivery, Aladenola assured them of the unflinching support of the state government.

The Permanent Secretary urged them to rededicate themselves to the humanitarian services that their profession is widely known for while imploring them to endeavour to tackle the issue of quackery in the profession.

Chairman of the Board of Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, Dr Abosede Bola Ofi said the theme of the workshop is very apt based on the global advancement in information technology and communications and its resultant implications for nursing education and practice as well as health care delivery .

Earlier in her welcome address,the Director of Nursing Services,Ministry of Health, Mrs.Alice Ogundele said the assembly of current and prospective examiners is to improve their knowledge and skills for effective assessment of candidates and appropriate conduct of the Council’s professional examination.

Ogundele stated that the forum will also deliberate on recent developments in nursing and midwifery education and practice in Nigeria in order to bridge the gap between theory and practice.

She added that the Council strategically chose Ondo State to host the workshop due to the successes recorded in every aspect of nursing endeavours in the state saying the state is noted for excellence.

Ogundele lauded the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his political will in moving Nursing education in Ondo State to the University level stressing that the present administration in the state has been kind to the Nursing profession .

Awards were presented to the Governor and the Permanent Secretary.

Samson Omotayo,

Media Officer.