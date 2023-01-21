PVC Collection: Akeredolu Declares Tuesday 24th January, Work- Free Day

PRESS RELEASE

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON has approved Tuesday, 24th January, 2023 a Work-Free Day.

This is to enable all eligible voters in the State collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) designated centers in their respective Local Government Areas.

Governor Akeredolu urged Civil Servants, Private Workers, Artisans, and other well-meaning residents of the State who are eligible voters to seize the opportunity and collect their PVCs.

The Governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde called on the people to place premium on the collection of PVCs to enable them exercise their franchise in the forthcoming elections.

“The importance of the forthcoming elections can not be overemphasised . There is an urgent need for us to address the low rate of PVCs collection in the Southwest. Beyond partisan lines, it is imperative that our people understand that the PVC is their license to enthrone desired political leadership.

“We are constrained to take this decision to enable our people take this advantage and collect their PVCs. It’s important that we all exercise our civic responsibilities.

“All political appointees and other government functionaries are also directed to return to their local governments and wards to encourage our people to collect their PVCs.” the statement added.