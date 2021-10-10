General Olu Bajowa (Retd) has described the new appointment of Martins Oloja as the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Guardian Newspapers as a reward for his professional competence as well as contribution to the national cohesion and humanity.

This was contained in a congratulatory letter personally signed by the Jagunmolu of Ikaleland and the Ojagbulegun from the Source and addressed to the Guardian Newspapers MD/EIC.

According to the letter, a copy of which was made available to newsmen on Sunday, Prince Bajowa expressed joy in seeing his kinsman, Oloja, becoming the head of the media house.

The letter reads inter alia: “I reminisce with nostalgia, as a former Director in the Ibru organisation, after my retirement from the Nigerian Army, when the Founder/Publisher of the Guardian Newspaper, Hon Olorogun Alex Ibru, His Excellency Patrick Dele-Cole and myself, toured the USA, scouting for equipment to establish the media house in the early 80s, which has now grown to be a world leading Newspaper House.

“Little did I know that in my lifetime, my kinsman (An Ikale) would be the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the prestigious and renowned organisation.

“However, it is the Lord’s doing …, as “Plenty of men can do good work for a spurt and with immediate promotion in mind, but for promotion you want a man in whom good work has become a habit”.

“May I join all well wishers to congratulate you on your elevation to this enviable position in your chosen profession, as an astute journalist and a media guru.

“Your potential to always do more in contributing your quota to our nation and humanity, through the forth estate of the realm, has earned you this coveted seat.

“I wish you God’s continued guidance and protection, with wisdom, knowledge and understanding, to perform your duties and provide exemplary leadership during your tenure, as the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Guardian Newspaper.”