Prof Francis Adedayo Faduyile has congratulated Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa on his selection as the choice of running mate to Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu in the forthcoming Governorship election in the state.

In a media chat with newsmen in Abuja, the Professor of Forensic Medicine emphasized that the choice of Aiyedatiwa as Governor Akeredolu’s

running mate in the October guber poll reflects the Governor’s trust in the Southern senatorial district of Ondo State and an expression of gratitude to the oil producing area of the state which lays “the golden egg.”

While congratulating Governor Akeredolu and Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa ahead of the success of the All Progressives Congress in the October election, Prof . Faduyile described Mr. Aiyedatiwa as a technocrat and a politician, noting that his experience on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) where he had represented Ondo State will count positively for him as Ondo State Deputy Governor in due course.

Prof. Faduyile also called on party faithfuls across Ondo State to continue to rally support for the Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa mandate , adding that “with God on our side, the victory of Governor Akeredolu in the forthcoming poll is assured.”

He called on the good people of Ondo State to remain steadfast in their support for Governor Akeredolu’s administration even as he maintained that his second term will most definitely expand business opportunities as the Deep sea project in Ilaje is already in the offing.