Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, of Ondo State on Sunday, June 21, 2020, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late medical icon, Emeritus Professor Oladapo Akinkugbe, who died last week.

He noted that the deceased did his best for Nigeria, especially, the medical community.

The governor recalled that the late Prof. Akinkugbe distinguished himself as a lover of medical community and Nigeria in general when he was asked by the government of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to equip the nation’s teaching hospitals.

According to Governnor Akeredolu, the late Prof. Akinkugbe carried out the task creditably and the country is proud of the success of the assignment till today.

He said: “The fact is that Nigeria, especially, the medical community, knew that Ondo State has lost a medical icon. Prof was everything to academic. Everybody talks about him.

“I remember that a number of professors, while delivering their inaugural lectures, made reference to his contribution to the development of medicine.”

The governor, who said he found it difficult to doubt the fact that the late Akinkugbe served the country well, recalled that the deceased’s advice played a valuable role in the life of the students of the University of Ilorin, where he told the students not to get distracted from their studies because of protest.

He added that the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where the late Prof Akinkugbe served as the Vice-Chancellor would not forget his contributions to the development of the institution.

Besides describing the late Prof. Akinkugbe as a real Christian who served God with his resources and strength, asked the widow to take solace in the fact that the deceased would find eternal rest in the Bossom of his Creator.