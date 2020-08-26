As the campaign for the reelection bid of Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN is about to kick-off, the wife of the governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has emphasised the importance of constant ward meetings to grassroots mobilisation.



She said this earlier today during a meeting with the executive members of Arabinrin Grassroots Movement, (AGM) from Akure South and North Local Government areas, who paid her a courtesy visit at the Rotunda Hall of the Government House.



According to her, holding wards meetings was the only way to remain connected with the people at the grassroot level, which every politician must prioritise.

Appreciating the AGM members for wanting to be part of the efforts of the reelection of the governor, Mrs Akeredolu hinted that the group was organised for the marginalised and aggrieved APC members at the inception of the administration, and to promote accountability.



She added that AGM was aimed at demonstrating how an organization should be run, and charged them to intensify efforts to deliver their various wards for APC come October gubernatorial election.



Arabinrin Akeredolu who described the governor as a passionate leader, who is concerned about the welfare of all and his commitment to take governance to every nook and cranny of the state, noted that the widows palliative was to buttress the fact that Akeredolu is for all, regardless of political parties affiliation.



Earlier, the Coordinator of AGM, Mr. Patrick Madubuko said the essence of the courtesy visit was to intimate Her Excellency with the activities of the group so far, and to declare their unalloyed support for the reelection of the governor come October 10 governorship poll, and prayed for his victory.

The group used the opportunity to commisserate with Mrs Akeredolu for the demise of her mother early this year and also presented her a gift to that regard.