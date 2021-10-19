In the spirit of the season, the founder, ‘My Choice Group’, Hon. Princess Omowunmi Olatunji- Ohwovoriole has congratulated Muslim faithfuls on the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him.

In a goodwill message personally signed and made public to newsmen, Hon. Omowunmi advised Muslims to continue to live in love and harmony so that the citizenry can continue to experience peace in their endeavours even in the face of security challenges that is threatening the nation’s peace.

Princess Ohwovoriole also used the opportunity to thank all members of my Choice Group for their support towards the actualization of her dreams.

Signed:

Hon. Omowunmi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole.

October 19, 2021