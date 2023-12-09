Princess Olawumi Fayemi Begins Appreciation Tour Of Constituency

Lawmaker representing Ilaje Constituency II at Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Princess Olawumi Annah Fayemi-Obayelu, has disclosed that she wants to embark on appreciation tour of her constituency.

This was contained in a statement she personally signed and made available to newsmen on Saturday, in Akure, the state capital.

Hon. Fayemi-Obayelu disclosed that the tour would be for three days, when she would visit all the wards in the constituency appreciating the people for giving her their mandate to represent them at the state House of Assembly in the last election.

She revealed that the tour would be rounded off with a Thanksgiving service in the church.

The statement reads in parts: “Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it.”— William Arthur Ward_

“Honorable Princess Olawumi Annah Fayemi-Obayelu, Ondo State House Of Assembly Member Representing Ilaje Constituency II with her team is set to embark on a Thank You Tour (TYT) to her constituency.

“This tour is to show her sincere appreciation to her people for the mandate given to her to represent them at the Ondo State House Of Assembly.

“The Thank You Tour (TYT) is scheduled for 3-Days, 2-days to visit all the wards in her constituency and the last day for Church Thanksgiving Service.”