Some people are born great while some have greatness thrusted on their laps by Providence. In the case of Prince Ebiesuwa Abiye Philemon , he had both. He was born a prince into the Ebiesuwa royal dynasty of Awoye in Ugbo Kingdom, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State. For him, the earthly sojourn began on the 22nd of August, 1959.

Growing up as an ‘Ilaje boy’ in the Coastal Community of Awoye, he never for once relented in showing admirable flashes of brilliance; in 1974, the then smart lad, Philemon completed his First School Leaving Certificate with commendable distinction. He sat for and passed West African School Certificate (WASC) in 1981. In his bid to achieve his aspiration of becoming a Geologist of repute, who will later in life contribute to the ” Regional Development of Ilaje Land,” he went to study Geology at ‘ the Premier’ University of Ibadan and graduated with honors in 1986.

Armed with his first degree certificate, Prince Ebiesuwa was posted to the then Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka for his NYSC scheme between 1986 and 1987. He cut his teeth career wise, serving as Assistant /Tutorial Lecturer in the Geological Sciences Department of the University.

Post NYSC, the young Prince began his working career at Shell Petroleum Development Company, Nig Ltd, Warri as a contract staff in the Exploration Department in 1989. In 1990, he taught at Damak Secondary School, Warri, where he served administratively as Vice Principal and senior science Department teacher. As a Geologist who felt the need to practise his choice profession, Prince Ebiesuwa joined Kragha and Associates ( Mining and Petroleum Consultants) and worked there as a consultant between later in 1990 and 1996. As a consultant at Kragha, Prince Ebiesuwa fully executed computerised mud logging services as well as effecting Applied Drilling Technology, Stratigraphic correlation and geological well sitting jobs.





His career projection include his working experience with Interril Nig Ltd Warri ( 1996 to August 2000), Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited; Pan Ocean Oil Corporation, Warri, Dubril Oil Ltd, Benin and Intedrill Nig Ltd, Warri, Delta State.

The rest include Consolidated Oil Nig Ltd. Warri , Worldwide Petroleum Services Warri and

Emvak Petroleum Nig Ltd, Warri among others. In most of these Petroleum concern where he worked, he executed adequate Advance Drilling Technology operations as well as mud logging and Geological services.

Prince Philemon Ebiesuwa is the former President Ilaje Communities Welfare Association (ICOWA), Ondo State, former Public Relations Officer, Ilaje Community Forum, Warri; assistant secretary general , Ugbo Kingdom Central Organization, and former member, Peace and Security Working Group, Niger Delta.

He has taken up the gauntlet and has been called upon to serve his people in different capacities : he was a member of the ‘ Joint Ondo State government / Ilaje Communities on 13% oil derivation fund Committee under the Chairmanship of the present Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Frederick Akinruntan. He was the former Vice Chairman , Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association ( PENGASSAN) Interdrill Branch, Warri; former President Ilaje Youths Organization (IYO). Prince Ebiesuwa was the former Special Assistant/ Technical Adviser to the pioneer Commissioner on the Governing Board of NDDC between June 2003 and December 2004. He was the pioneer Chairman of Ilaje Regional Development Council ( IRDC) on Chevron /NNPC Joint Ventures , Ondo State Chapter between 15th December 2005 and January 2010. He has also served as a Commissioner on the Board of Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission ( OSOPADEC) from November 2008 to February 2009.

He has attended innumerable workshops on issues of Niger Delta Development and the Development of Ilaje nation in particular. He was at the Interactive session on West African Gas Pipeline at PTI Effurun Warri in 2000. He participated actively at the Verification of Coastal communities Oil Spillage Conference in Ilaje in 2001. He was at the Conference of the Presidential Committee on Pipeline Vandalisation in the Niger Delta at Effunrun in 2002. He was at the Workshop on the proliferation of small arms and light weapons at Igbokoda among other local and international workshops that border on the welfare of his people that he has participated.

Prince Philemon Ebiesuwa was the Director General of Ilaje Campaign Council, Ugbo Ward 6.

His contribution to Ilaje nation and his zeal for genuine Community development beyond personal aggrandizement cannot be quantified. As the Chairman of Ilaje Regional Development Council (IRDC) he spread visible indices of Community development across the 43 coastal communities under the mandate area of the Council and his achievement in office up till date had been quite outstanding and commendable. His tenure made effort to establish reverse osmosis , a workable means of reversing ocean water into potable one for the consumption of the riverine people whose water have been adversely impacted by sea incursion.

Prince Ebiesuwa is an astute believer of the time tested concept of using public fund for the greater good of the general public as public money is public trust.

He is happily married and the marriage has been blessed with successful children who are doing well in their respective career.

For hobbies, the Ugbo Prince likes reading, sports and he is a public affairs commentator who adds his opinion to issues and current affairs.