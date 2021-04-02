Prince Olurinde Akinsola, a royal personage of the Akinsola dynasty of Igodan in Okitipupa Local Government has expressed his gratitude to God Almighty as he turns 60.

The Loss Angeles, California based Igodan Prince took to his Facebook page to express his appreciation to God Almighty who has made him come this far in life. He noted that being alive, regardless of the ravaging Corona virus pandemic which took the entire globe by surprise last year causing a global lockdown, is a function of God’s special grace and his faithfulness. He said he will continue to praise God all his life for he has received God’s favor.

The Celebrant, Prince Olurinde Akinsola on his 60th Birthday

“It’s my birthday!

The past one year (The Pandemic) has been a difficult one for all of us. …….It was a time that tried our souls. It has left physical, emotional and financial tolls in its wake. That we are still standing is due to his faithfulness and mercy. In all situations we should be thankful.

Friends and family, please praise God with me, for I have received favor,” the celebrant enthused.

Prince Olurinde Akinsola

His wife, also a royalty from the Bajowa dynasty of Igbotako , Princess Olayemi Bajowa – Akinsola, while joining her husband to thank God on his 60th birthday said the Lord will grant him greater rewards for his labor. Describing Prince Rinde Akinsola as a loving husband, a dutiful dad and a lover of Christ, Princess Olayemi Akinsola said when she found her husband, she was convinced she had found a good thing.

The celebrant and the love of his life, Princess Olayemi Bajowa Akinsola

“You’re such an amazing man.

A loving husband;

a dutiful dad and

a lover of Christ .

I can’t thank you enough for all you do for me and our children. The Lord will grant you greater rewards for your labor.

When I found you, I knew I find “a good thing”. You have always been a great light in every gloomy moment of our 30 years of marriage. Your unwavering faith in Christ is a huge strength. Anytime I’m down…what can I do without you my super hero.

I will forever love you.

I will forever adore you.

I will forever pamper you my “Sugar baby.”

Many happy returns Elekeru mi,” Princess Akinsola said.

The birthday celebration held in their home in California, United States of America.

See more pictures: