…Names Confab Planning Committee Members

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the upcoming Conference of Progressive Youths in Abuja.

The Conference is the first of its kind.

The Conference will be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR on the 14th of June 2021 at the International Conference Center (ICC) Abuja.

Below are the planning committees and their members:

Planning Committee Chairman

Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed (National Youth Representative/Leader, APC CECPC)

Operations and Logistics

Smart Olarewaju Kabir Haruna Alfa Olisa Emeka Abuh Andrew Abuh Farida Odanghi Gift Johnbull Yetunde Adeniji Abubakar Barde Hon. Abubakar Adamu Barr. Aliyu Yusuf

Media

Maiwada Dan Malam Tolu Ogunlesi Bashir Ahmad Segun Dada Tobi Johannes Ayo Akanji Theresa Tekeneh Maryam Shettima Philip Obin Rinsola Abiola Zarah Gift Onyinye Barr. Aliyu Abdullahi

Contact

Afeez Repete Hon. Kasim Maigari Hon. Sadik Fakai Alwan Hassan Austin Agada Aminu Yakubu Gambo Manzo Ubale Nalado Kabiru Ishaq Damilola Elemo Dr. Etin Osa

Organising and Planning

Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed Fatima Kakuri Stella Okotete Hon. Simon Karu Elisha Abubakar Jibrin Ahmed Sola Afolayan Oscar Obi Umar Mahmood Joel Ogunsola Jamilu Yusuf

SIGNED:

Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed

National Youth Representative/Leader

Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

All Progressives Congress (APC)