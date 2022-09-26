PRESIDENT BUHARI TO CONFER CON NATIONAL HONOUR ON GOV AKEREDOLU

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has been named as one of the recipients of the 2022 National Honour Award of the Commander of the Order of the Niger, CON by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was contained in a letter from the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs signed by the Minister, Senator George Akume.

The Minister in the letter, which read in parts, said: “I have the honour to formally inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the conferment of the National Honours on you, in the rank of CON (Commander of the Order of the Niger).

“The investiture ceremony is scheduled to take place at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja on Tuesday, 11th October 2022 at 9:00 am”.