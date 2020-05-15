President Muhammadu Buhari greets journalist/publisher, Ayobamidele Abayomi Ojútelégàn Àjàní Momodu, popularly known as Dele Momodu, on the occasion of his 60th birthday May 16, 2020.

The President congratulates Momodu on hitting the milestone in good health and sound mind, wishing him greater contributions to the further emancipation of Nigeria in the years and decades to come.

President Buhari rejoices with the family, friends and professional colleagues of the Publisher of Ovation International, saying he has left his footprints indelibly in the annals of journalism in the country.

He wishes Momodu greater profundity of thoughts as he engages with readers of his weekly column, PENdulum.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

May 15, 2020