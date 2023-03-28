Home Birthday PRESIDENT BUHARI HAILS PRESIDENT-ELECT, ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU AT 71
PRESIDENT BUHARI HAILS PRESIDENT-ELECT, ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU AT 71

by ondoevents
President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) and President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he clocks 71, March 29, 2023, with history beckoning to lead the country from May 29th.

The President joins members of the President-Elect’s family, especially his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, business partners and political associates in celebrating the remarkable age, heralded with many years of experience and achievements in the private and public sectors, which prepared him for the historic win on February 25, 2023.

President Buhari believes Asiwaju’s warmth, friendliness and generosity has set the pace for a network of friends, home and abroad, that will shape his presidency with requisite expertise to guide the economy, and consolidate on the investments of past leaders, particularly in people-first development and infrastructure.

As the President-Elect prepares to take over mantle of leadership at 71, the President affirms that his political pedigree from the 90’s, active role in party politics, being elected Senator and later Governor of Lagos State, and diligent involvement in structure of leadership at the Executive and Legislative levels for many years, will serve as asset for good and effective governance.

President Buhari prays for the wellbeing of Asiwaju and his family.

Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
March 28, 2023

