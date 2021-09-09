Iperu-Remo in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State today played host to eminent Nigerians who stormed the town for the burial ceremony of an accomplished educationist, Dr Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun , the father of the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Chairman of the Southwest Governors Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, led some of his colleagues in the Southwest to the event.

Other dignitaries at the burial service held at St. James Anglican Church, Iperu-Remo include; President Muhammadu Buhari represented by his Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu; Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki; Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulrasaq Rahman and Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu.

📷 Blessed Michael