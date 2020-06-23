PRESIDENT BUHARI DIRECTS RELEVANT AUTHORITIES TO ASSIST VICTIMS OF FIRE OUTBREAK IN BENIN
ondoevents, 9 hours ago 0 1 min read
President Muhammadu Buhari has called on local and federal authorities to provide assistance to victims of the fire incident in Oba Market, Benin, Edo State.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their shops and wares.’’
The President also directed an investigation into the cause of the inferno, in order to avoid the “horrific’’ situation in the future, while condoling with all those that were affected.
