President Muhammadu Buhari has thrown his weight behind the Chief Victor Giadom-led national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the latest twist on the crisis bedeviling the ruling party.

He is now poised to attend the National Executive Committee (NEC) summoned by the court-recognised acting National Chairman of the party.

Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu, disclosed this on Wednesday in response to enquiries over the planned Wednesday NEC meeting to take place at the presidential villa, Abuja.

He said: “The President has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned and has determined that the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman.

“Because he will always act in accordance with the law, the president will be attending the virtual meeting Giadom called for ‪tomorrow afternoon.

“We urge the media to stop promoting manufactured controversies and to not give any further room for mischievous interpretations of the law on this matter.

“In addition to the President, the Giadom meeting will, hopefully, be attended by our Governors and the leaders of the National Assembly.”