Buni-Led CECPC Presents Progress Report To President

APC National Secretariat now Buhari House

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved the review of the timelines available to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

The President granted the approval after detailed consideration of the Progress Report, the schedule of outstanding activities with regards to Congresses, the National Convention and the forthcoming Ananmbra Governorship election.

The President also approved the timetable for APC Ward, Local Government and State Congresses. Ward Congresses will hold 24th July, 2021 followed by Local Government Congresses on 14th August, 2021 and State Congresses on 18th September, 2021.The CECPC National Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, H.E. Mai Mala Buni on Friday presented a summary of the Committees progress report to the President at the State House, Abuja.

It could be recalled that at its last meeting the National Executive Committee (NEC) conferred on the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) the power of the National Convention which is in line with powers provided in Article 13.3 of the Party’s Constitution.

The National Chairman had the president’s approval to review the timeline available to the CECPC.

The Chairman was accompanied by other CECPC members, including H.E. Governor Isiaka Oyetola, H.E. Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, Sen. Ken Nnamani, Sen. Abubakar Yusuf, Hon. Akinyemi Olaide, Mrs. Stella Oketete, Dr. James Lulu, Chief David Lyon, Abba Ali, Prof. Tahir Mamman, Barr. Ismail Ahmed and the CECPC National Secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

By the approved CECPC decision, the tenure of the caretaker committees at each level from Ward, Local Government, State and National will end immediately elections are held at their respective levels and its officers immediately take oath of office terminating with the National Convention.

At the meeting, the CECPC National Chairman expressed the profound gratitude of members of the Committee to the President and members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) for the trust, confidence and the opportunity given to them to serve the party.

Governor Mai Mala Buni informed the President that the CECPC has during the period under review led the party to contest in several elections and by-elections with overall success rate of 95 per cent.

On the peace and reconciliation efforts, the CECPC National Chairman informed the President that the committee commenced its assignment on a a desire to foster genuine reconciliation on solid foundation, by giving all issues and every aggrieved member fair hearing and objectively placing party interests above individual interests.

Buoyed by the CECPC transparent and objective approach to the problems that bedeviled the party and the renewed confidence and trust in the Party, aggrieved individuals and groups who either left or sued the party in various courts, willingly accepted reconciliation and withdrew all litigations against the party.

Your Excellency, with your excellent leadership roles for the party, we are witnessing high-powered defections including serving governors from the PDP to our great party. It is also interesting that the fortune of the party in the last year has greatly improved across the country, and especially in the South-East, which has been the stronghold of the opposition.”

” I am pleased to state that the party is now more peaceful, more accommodating, and more united with greater prospects than when we came on board, he said.

The CECPC National Chairman reported to the President while presenting the Progress Report.

On the hugely successful and record setting membership registration, revalidation and register update exercise, the CECPC National Chairman told the President that as part of measures to reposition the party, the Committee found it expedient to establish the numerical strength of the party as provided by the party constitution and help strengthen the partys planning processes for congresses, conventions and general elections.

It is with a sense of satisfaction that I submit to Your Excellency that the exercise was successfully executed with a record of over 40 million members who either registered as new members or revalidated their membership with the party, the CECPC National Chairman stated.

The CECPC National Chairman informed the President that the Committee has setup a Registration Appeal Committee to hear matters arising from the exercise to ensure that no member is left out.

The CECPC National Chairman informed the President of newly set up committees to reposition the party including a Sensitization and Mobilisation Committee on Youth, Women and People Living With Disabilities which contributed tremendously to the success recorded in the nationwide membership registration, revalidation and update exercise.

He also disclosed that a Contact and Strategy Committee was constituted with a clear mandate to meet with all party stakeholders in every state to come up with a generally acceptable and people-based template for the smooth conduct of the Congresses and Convention.

On the Constitution Amendment/Review Committee constituted to look into ambiguities and loopholes to check unnecessary litigations and promote internal democracy, the CECPC National Chairman told the President that the Committee has concluded its assignment after conducting public hearings in all the six geo-political zones with 500 memoranda received from party members. He stated that plans are being made to submit the new constitution to the President before presentation to the convention for ratification.

To cement the new cohesion in the party, the National Chairman reported to the President that the CECPC administration convened the first ever Conference for Youth.

On the forthcoming Anambra Governorship Election, the CECPC National Chairman notified the President that 14 aspirants indicated interest to contest the election through purchase of expression of interest and nomination forms, all of whom had been cleared by the Screening Committee as eligible to contest.

A Primary Election Committee has also been constituted to conduct the primary election on 26th June 2021. As a measure to provide a backup to the primary election committee, a ‘Reinforcement Committee has been constituted to ensure that the election is conducted freely, fairly, and transparently. The CECPC National Chairman stated.

Among other achievements in the CECPCs administration of the party, the National Chairman informed the President that the CECPC inherited liability of unpaid legal fees to the tune of N340million, but successfully negotiated and brought down the fees to N179 million which is now fully paid. Also, with respect to court cases bordering on CECPCs legitimacy and election-related matters, the National Chairman informed the President that the party secured a judgment affirming the legality of the CECPC.

Buhari House

Also, the National Chairman informed the President that the CECPC has concluded payment of the outstanding balance and has taken over the ownership of the building housing the APC National Secretariat

.

“I also have the honour to inform you that in recognition of the untiring leadership role you have provided to our great party and the nation, and the democratic legacy you have put in place, the CECPC has approved to name the National Secretariat of the Party after you. The secretariat will henceforth be known as ‘BUHARI HOUSE,” Governor Buni disclosed.

The CECPC National Chairman informed the President that the Committee had been very cautious and meticulous in making arrangements to conduct credible, transparent, flawless and generally acceptable Congresses and Convention for the Party to produce a strong leadership that will enjoy the support, trust and confidence of all members.

At all times, we have enjoyed the confidence of Mr. President and enjoyed your leadership. In developing the timetable for the congresses and convention, the support to conduct a credible election cannot be overemphasized; this will also justify the successes recorded and the status of the new APC that we have all dreamt of. Your Excellency sir, once again, we appreciate the honour and confidence you and the NEC members have reposed in us and our ability to execute this very important assignment. The CECPC National stated.

SIGNED:

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe Ph.D.

National Secretary

Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

All Progressives Congress (APC)

25th June, 2021