President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, a veteran broadcaster, as the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the appointment in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.

He said Mr. Ilelah’s appointment is for a tenure of five years in the first instance.

Segun Adeyemi

Special Assistant To The President (Media).

Office of the Minister of Information and Culture

Abuja

11 June 2021