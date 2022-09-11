Power outage in Ondo South and the Mega Project Perspective; Jimoh Ibrahim ‘s ‘power point solution’

– By Steve Ovirih

Ondo South Senatorial District has been disconnected from the National grid. It is a known fact, though a quite embarrassing one at that and in fact , the district’s power outage is running into two decades. It is a peculiar challenge that requires a cutting edge solution.

No doubt , there had been the ‘ political aspect of power outage’ in the sense that a lot of politicians with surface level solutions have shown on the horizon with promises of fixing the power outage ; promises that had paled into nothingness as the South still remains unconnected to the power grid.

Beyond political promises and the dangling of the power outage challenge as a campaign manifesto, a critical solution to power outage in Ondo Southern Senatorial District was clearly laid out over the weekend at a two day ” Strategic Leadership Road Map’ Seminar organised to expose youths of Ondo State to strategic innovations by Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim , CFR, first Doctor of Business of the prestigious University of Cambridge.

The seminar which held at St Jacobs Hotel, Alagbaka , Akure, the Ondo State Capital was attended by 63 participants who benefited from seminar talks on finding purpose in life, capacity building and strategic innovations, strategic roadmap for effective leadership, knowledge enhancement and globalisation among many other expository contemporary seminar discourse.

The billionaire business mogul and All Progressives Congress, APC Senatorial Candidate for Ondo South , whose PHD thesis was written on Megaprojects told the participants that 11, 886 megaprojects strewn across Nigeria have been abandoned and virtually all of these abandoned megaprojects have gulped billions of tax payers funds , yet there had not been any sign of project completion or any date in sight such billion gulping projects will be completed.

Ibrahim said the mistake being made with the power outage challenge in Ondo South is that politicians and the so called project analysts alike do not see the reconnecting of the district to the national grid as a mega project concern, hence piecemeal solution had been offered in the time past to a challenge that will most definitely require a legislative solution.

The seasoned Lawyer, tax expert, and global entrepreneur lamented the poor approach to finding solutions to the Ondo South Power outage challenge, stressing that as long as people of the district continue to assume reaching out to state government, government agencies or even raising funds are the basic solution to the electricity challenge, then the district is far from resolving the teething energy challenge confronting them.

He said to bring back light to Ondo South, there will be the need to propose a bill in The National Assembly for the declaration of a State of Emergency on the electricity challenge in Ondo South, and if this parliamentary solution scales through, and a state of emergency is declared, federal government takes over the electricity reconnection project as a special intervention programme and with the concurrence of The National Assembly , it assumes the Executive power to pump all the necessary fund into the project as a ‘ State of Emergency ‘ concern.

Ibrahim said mega projects requires a cash flow that only the federal government can release without restrain or constraint , adding that the Presidency will not be restrained to fix the Ondo South electricity challenge once the National Assembly has been able to pass the State of Emergency declaration .

Talking about abandoned mega projects, Ibrahim said they are cash cows and conduit pipe and until these loopholes are blocked , they will remain means through which scarce resources are siphoned.

The Araba and All Progressives Congress strongman assured that his Senatorial ambition is hinged on bringing succour to the People of Ondo South and he already has ‘ The Aseyori Road Map Approach, ‘ reiterating that in his first two years in the Senate , he will ensure through the parliamentary process and leveraging on the Executive , the Southern Senatorial District is reconnected to the national grid .

If all other approaches to solving the power outage problem bedeveling Ondo South have failed till date , the proposed Legislative solution by a well connected , well exposed, well lettered technocrat , Jimoh Ibrahim, PHD, is a water tight solution cast in realistic leverage and backed with empirical evidences of how it has worked in other climes .

With the Ibrahim’s strategic innovations approach , Ondo South is definitely on its way way to experiencing developmental paradigm shift.