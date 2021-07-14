•Charges Youth To Take Leadership Positions

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Tuesday told youth in the state that power is not given on a platter of gold.

The Governor said the youth must be committed and remain focused to taking leadership positions by participating in politics.

Arakunrin Akeredolu spoke while declaring open the Ondo State Progressive Youth Stakeholders Round-Table Discussion held at the International Culture and Event Centre (DOME) in Akure, the state capital.

The event, which has “Patriotic Partisanship; Driving an Agenda of Inclusion and Collective Growth” as its theme, was organised by a group within the APC, the Pentagon Movement Group.

The programme was a fallout of the recently concluded Progressive Youth Conference of the party which took place in Abuja.

Governor Akeredolu challenged the youth in the state to chart a course for themselves without minding the influence of money-bags in politics.

He enjoined the youth to be focused and committed to the spirit of patriotism by putting the interest of the country first and above personal interests.

The Governor charged the youth to be ready and prepared for leadership positions at all levels of governance.

According to him, since powers are not given on a platter of gold, youth must be determined and take positive steps that would ensure their inclusion the politics and governance.

Present at the event were the state APC Acting Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin; the Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale; members of the state Executive Council; members of both National and State Assemblies, APC youth stakeholders across the country.

The Governor said: “Nigeria is desperately in need of a paradigm shift in ideology of what political offices should be and birthing the new age of the Nigerian politician to focus primarily on the development of Nigeria and adding value to the social, economic, political and developmental facets of the country.

“There is need to recognise the mindset of the Nigerian youth and come up with different approaches and means of engagement that target the management of their diverse perspectives.”

He noted that the time has come for women to take their place in the affairs the country, saying “as the feminism movement continues to sweep through the world, Nigeria inclusive, we cannot be an exception.”

“I am glad to disclose that our administration has been taking steps towards ensuring that more women take up political roles by insisting on a minimum 25% representation of women both in government appointments and in the party structure.

“As more and more women begin to show interest in active politics, there is the need to continue to identify the pitfalls, limitations and hindrances preventing women from taking up critical roles within the political space.

“Of particular interest is the role of the young women in politics and in general, the upgrading of the roles of women from the African traditional beliefs to the one that is involved in decision making and other impactful political activities,” the Governor added.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

July 13, 2021.

📷 Blessed Michael